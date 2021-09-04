CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Oregon DE Thibodeaux injured…

Oregon DE Thibodeaux injured in opener against Fresno St.

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux injured his left ankle in Saturday’s game against Fresno State and did not play in the second half.

Thibodeaux, mentioned as a possible Heisman candidate this season, was injured in the first half of No. 11 Oregon’s season opener. He returned after having the ankle taped.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound third-year sophomore emerged from halftime wearing street clothes and a walking boot on his left leg.

Details about the injury were not immediately available.

Thibodeaux is projected to be among the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft should he decide to leave Oregon early.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up