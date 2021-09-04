Oregon DE Thibodeaux injured in opener against Fresno St.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux injured his left ankle in Saturday’s game against Fresno State and…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux injured his left ankle in Saturday’s game against Fresno State and did not play in the second half.

Thibodeaux, mentioned as a possible Heisman candidate this season, was injured in the first half of No. 11 Oregon’s season opener. He returned after having the ankle taped.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pound third-year sophomore emerged from halftime wearing street clothes and a walking boot on his left leg.

Details about the injury were not immediately available.

Thibodeaux is projected to be among the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft should he decide to leave Oregon early.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.