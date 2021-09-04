CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Mordecai’s 7 TDs propels SMU past Abilene Christian 56-9

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 10:45 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw a school-record seven touchdowns — five coming in the first half — and SMU broke it open in the second quarter and went on to beat Abilene Christian 56-9 on Saturday in a season opener.

A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai’s seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.

Mordecai threw scoring passes of 21 and 8 yards to Grant Calcaterra in the first quarter, and early in the second, for a 14-0 lead.

Later, in the second, he connected with Danny Gray on scoring plays of 30 and 27 yards. Then, with 29 seconds before halftime, Mordecai threw a 30-yard score to Rashee Rice and the Mustangs led 35-3 at intermission.

Mordecai completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 317 yards while seven different ball carriers tallied 171 yards on the ground.

Stone Earle threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.

