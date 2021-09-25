Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Mathis, Dobbins lead Temple to 41-7 win over FCS Wagner

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:19 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Wan Mathis threw for two touchdowns to Kadas Reams, Kyle Dobbins had three short touchdown runs and Temple rolled to a 41-7 win over FCS foe Wagner on Saturday.

In the first meeting between the schools, the Owls (2-2) had no trouble, although the Seahawks (0-4) took the opening kickoff 80 yards in nine plays, going ahead on Guenson Alexis’ 1-yard plunge.

After punting on its first possession, Temple had two touchdowns and a field goal to lead 17-7 at the half. Alexis bulled for a pair of 1-yard scores, first capping a long drive and then a short drive set up by an interception.

Temple piled up 407 yards while Wagner had just 79 after the opening drive.

Mathis was 22 of 32 for 292 yards with Jose Baron catching eight for 130. Dobbins had 14 carries for 47 yards.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

