Georgia QB JT Daniels out against UAB with oblique injury

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 4:22 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback JT Daniels did not start Saturday for No. 2 Georgia against UAB because of an oblique injury.

Daniels was replaced by senior Stetson Bennett, who started five games last season for the Bulldogs.

Bennett got off to a blistering start, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the first five minutes to stake Georgia to a 14-0 lead.

Daniels’ injury was not believed to be serious, but it did cause him enough discomfort that the Bulldogs decided to take no chances against the Blazers, who were a 25 1/2-point underdog.

In the season-opening victory over Clemson, Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards with an interception. Neither team scored an offensive touchdown in Georgia’s 10-3 victory, which was decided by an interception return for a touchdown.

Daniels, a transfer from Southern Cal, is 5-0 as a starting quarterback since arriving at Georgia.

