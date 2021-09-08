FCS Coaches Poll, Correction

Record Pts Pvs 1. Sam Houston (32) 1-0 1212 1 2. South Dakota St (11) 1-0 1185 3 3. James…

Record Pts Pvs 1. Sam Houston (32) 1-0 1212 1 2. South Dakota St (11) 1-0 1185 3 3. James Madison (2) 1-0 1150 2 4. Montana (5) 1-0 1087 9 5. North Dakota St. 1-0 1050 4 6. Delaware 1-0 965 5 7. Eastern Washington 1-0 880 11 8. Southern Illinois 1-0 873 7 9. North Dakota 1-0 858 8 10. Weber State 0-1 764 6 11. Montana State 0-1 598 12 12. Villanova 1-0 585 16 13. SE Louisiana 1-0 584 15 14. UC Davis 1-0 576 23 15. ETSU 1-0 442 NR 16. Jacksonville State 0-1 427 10 17. Austin Peay 1-0 417 20 18. VMI 1-0 415 17 19. Central Arkansas 0-1 407 14 20. Monmouth 0-1 290 13 21. Northern Iowa 0-1 287 21 22. Kennesaw State 1-0 208 19 23. Missouri State 0-1 187 24 24. Holy Cross 1-0 160 NR 25. Richmond 1-0 135 NR

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7.

