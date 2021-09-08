9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
FCS Coaches Poll, Correction

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 3:17 PM

Record Pts Pvs
1. Sam Houston (32) 1-0 1212 1
2. South Dakota St (11) 1-0 1185 3
3. James Madison (2) 1-0 1150 2
4. Montana (5) 1-0 1087 9
5. North Dakota St. 1-0 1050 4
6. Delaware 1-0 965 5
7. Eastern Washington 1-0 880 11
8. Southern Illinois 1-0 873 7
9. North Dakota 1-0 858 8
10. Weber State 0-1 764 6
11. Montana State 0-1 598 12
12. Villanova 1-0 585 16
13. SE Louisiana 1-0 584 15
14. UC Davis 1-0 576 23
15. ETSU 1-0 442 NR
16. Jacksonville State 0-1 427 10
17. Austin Peay 1-0 417 20
18. VMI 1-0 415 17
19. Central Arkansas 0-1 407 14
20. Monmouth 0-1 290 13
21. Northern Iowa 0-1 287 21
22. Kennesaw State 1-0 208 19
23. Missouri State 0-1 187 24
24. Holy Cross 1-0 160 NR
25. Richmond 1-0 135 NR

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

