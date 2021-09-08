FCS Coaches Poll, Correction

|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Sam Houston (32)
|1-0
|1212
|1
|2. South Dakota St (11)
|1-0
|1185
|3
|3. James Madison (2)
|1-0
|1150
|2
|4. Montana (5)
|1-0
|1087
|9
|5. North Dakota St.
|1-0
|1050
|4
|6. Delaware
|1-0
|965
|5
|7. Eastern Washington
|1-0
|880
|11
|8. Southern Illinois
|1-0
|873
|7
|9. North Dakota
|1-0
|858
|8
|10. Weber State
|0-1
|764
|6
|11. Montana State
|0-1
|598
|12
|12. Villanova
|1-0
|585
|16
|13. SE Louisiana
|1-0
|584
|15
|14. UC Davis
|1-0
|576
|23
|15. ETSU
|1-0
|442
|NR
|16. Jacksonville State
|0-1
|427
|10
|17. Austin Peay
|1-0
|417
|20
|18. VMI
|1-0
|415
|17
|19. Central Arkansas
|0-1
|407
|14
|20. Monmouth
|0-1
|290
|13
|21. Northern Iowa
|0-1
|287
|21
|22. Kennesaw State
|1-0
|208
|19
|23. Missouri State
|0-1
|187
|24
|24. Holy Cross
|1-0
|160
|NR
|25. Richmond
|1-0
|135
|NR
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7.
