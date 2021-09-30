Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top 25 Podcast: Clemson’s problems; Previewing Week 5

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 5:36 PM

Clemson has already lost twice and currently ranks between North Texas and Akron in the nation in offensive yards per play.

What’s wrong with the Tigers?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, David Hale of ESPN joins AP’s Ralph Russo to dissect the problems with Clemson.

The Tigers have struggled mightily to replace stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The new five-star quarterback looks lost. The offensive line can’t get any push, the receivers have not developed and there is a little depth at running back.

Is this a system failure for Dabo Swinney when it comes to talent identification and development? Or is this just a glitch in a program that would look more normal if Clemson wasn’t being compared to Alabama’s unprecedented dynasty.

Plus, a Week 5 preview of the most intriguing games from Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest to No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama.

