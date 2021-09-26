Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Abilene Christian dominates Lamar…

Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Mansell ran for 107 yards and a score as Abilene Christian routed Lamar 56-0 on Saturday night.

Tyrese White added 82 yards rushing for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC Challenge). The defense held Lamar to 136 total yards and scored two touchdowns as Ryan Stapp returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and Koy Richardson returned a fumble 25-yards for a touchdown.

Earle’s touchdowns — 13 yards to Jordan Brooks-Wess, 11 yards to Darius Lewis and 9 yards to Kobe Clark — were the first three scores of the game. Earle completed 13 of 18 passes for 185 yards.

It was the second shutout loss of the season for Lamar (1-2, 0-1 ASUN-WAC).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up