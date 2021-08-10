CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 12:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (63) 13-0 1508 1
2. Clemson 10-2 1481 3
3. Oklahoma (2) 9-2 1435 6
4. Ohio State 7-1 1386 2
5. Georgia 8-2 1286 7
6. Texas A&M 9-1 1139 4
7. Notre Dame 10-2 1131 5
8. Iowa State 9-3 999 9
9. North Carolina 8-4 979 17
10. Cincinnati 9-1 870 8
11. Florida 8-4 842 12
12. Oregon 4-3 664 NR
13. LSU 5-5 655 NR
14. Southern California 5-1 654 21
15. Wisconsin 4-3 575 NR
16. Miami (FL) 8-3 573 22
17. Indiana 6-2 554 13
15. Iowa 6-2 427 15
16. Miami, Fla. 8-3 422 22
17. Indiana 6-2 404 13
18. Iowa 6-2 216 15
19. Texas 7-3 153 20
20. Penn State 4-5 150 NR
21. Washington 3-1 149 NR
22. Oklahoma State 8-3 216 19
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 153 16
24. Coastal Carolins 11-1 150 14
25. Mississippi 5-5 149 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Northwestern (7-2); No. 11 Brigham Young (11-1); No. 18 Liberty (10-1); No. 23 Ball State (7-1); No. 24 San Jose State (7-1); No. 25 Buffalo (6-1).

Others receiving votes: Utah (3-2) 145; Northwestern (7-2) 120; Arizona State (2-2) 90; Auburn (6-5) 84; Liberty (10-1) 68; Brigham Young (11-1) 53; TCU (6-4) 48; Michigan (2-4) 30; Central Florida (6-4) 29; Boise State (5-2) 27; North Carolina State (8-4) 27; Kentucky (5-6) 20; San Jose State (7-1) 18; Army (9-3) 13; Virginia Tech (5-6) 9; Missouri (5-5) 8; UCLA (3-4) 7; Boston College (6-5) 6; Pittsburgh (6-5) 6; Tulsa (6-3) 6; Ball State (7-1) 5; Houston (3-5) 5; Appalachian State (9-3) 4; SMU (7-3) 4; West Virginia (6-4) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 3; Arkansas (3-7) 3; Air Force (3-3) 2; Mississippi State (4-7) 2; Nevada (7-2) 2; California (1-3) 1; Florida State (3-6) 1; Marshall (7-3) 1; Stanford (4-2) 1.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association.

The board for the 2021 season: Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Walt Bell, Massachusetts; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Jason Candle, Toledo; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Butch Davis, Florida International; Manny Diaz, Miami (Florida); Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Karl Dorrell, Colorado; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Todd Graham, Hawaii; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Jimmy Lake, Washington; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Maurice Linguist, Buffalo; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Gary Patterson, TCU; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; NIck Rolovich, Washington State; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up