Ken Seals named Vandy’s starting QB, Wright will play too

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has named Ken Seals as the Commodores’ starting quarterback for the opener against East Tennessee State.

Lea said Tuesday that Seals will be the starter. Mike Wright is the backup quarterback, but Lea said Wright also will play as one of the Commodores’ best 11 offensive players.

“Both Ken and Mike had great camps, and we’re proud of both those guys,” Lea said. “Felt like it was important for our team heading into game one that we had some clarity in that position, and we were allowing for those guys to establish roles for themselves to build chemistry within the offense.”

Seals led all true freshmen last season with 1,928 yards passing. He ranked third both with 12 touchdown passes and 214.2 yards passing per game. Seals also completed 64.6% of his passes last season, third-highest in a single season at Vanderbilt.

Wright often was used close to the goal line as a freshman himself last season. He was 6 of 10 for 51 yards and a TD, and he ran 14 times for 15 yards and another touchdown.

“He is a super talented person and a super talented player,” Lea said. “And we’re anxious to see what kind of role he can carve out for us on offense as a playmaker and a guy that can be a game changer for us.”

The Commodores open the season Saturday night.

