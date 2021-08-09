CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Holly Rowe joining ESPN/ABC’s top college football team

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 4:37 PM

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Holly Rowe has been promoted to sideline reporter for ABC’s college football Saturday night games.

Rowe, beginning her 26th season covering football at ESPN and ABC, will join Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the network’s top announcing team. ESPN made the announcement Monday.

Rowe will be taking Maria Taylor’s place. Taylor went to NBC last month after her contract with ESPN expired.

Rowe started with ABC in 1995 and joined ESPN full time in 1998. In addition to college football, Rowe is one of the lead ESPN reporters on Big Monday men’s college basketball, the NCAA Women’s Final Four, the Women’s College World Series, NCAA indoor and beach volleyball national championships, collegiate gymnastics and the WNBA.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

