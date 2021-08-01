2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » College Football » Clemson CB Davis arrested…

Clemson CB Davis arrested for reckless driving

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 8:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the posted speed limit in July, leading to an accident.

The Clemson Police Department said in a release Sunday that Davis was traveling at 115 mph before colliding with a mail truck and injuring the driver on July 21. Davis turned himself in Sunday and has been released on bail.

Clemson police said the mail carrier sustained severe injuries in the wreck and “will require months or longer for recovery.”

Davis was not injured in the accident. The school said Davis remains with the program and will be subject to internal discipline, per the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook.

Davis, from Jacksonville, Florida, played in 11 games as a freshman in 2020. The 6-foot defensive back had 13 tackles and broke up two passes, both coming in Clemson’s win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game a year ago.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up