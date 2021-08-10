CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell no longer with team

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 3:00 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer with the team,

Coach Bryan Harsin didn’t elaborate Tuesday on reasons for Truesdell’s absence from preseason camp. But he said, “as of right now, he is not part of this football team, and that’s where we stand at this point.”

Asked if there’s a chance Truesdell could rejoin the Tigers, Harsin said: “He’s not on our team.”

Truesdell is a two-year starter at defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles last season, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

Auburn lost defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant (UCF) and Daquan Newkirk (Florida) to the transfer portal. The Tigers added transfers Marcus Harris from Kansas, Tony Fair from UAB and Eku Leota from Northwestern.

