QB Sam Noyer heads to Oregon State for final season

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 7:31 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Former Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer will use his final year of eligibility at Oregon State.

Noyer, who is from Beaverton, Oregon, announced his move on Twitter on Friday.

Noyer threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in six starts last year for Colorado, which went 4-2 in the abbreviated Pac-12 season. He also rushed for 208 yards and five TDs.

With the Beavers, Noyer is expected to compete with redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Chance Nolan.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound QB also thanked the Buffaloes.

“From an 18-year-old kid to a 23-year-old adult, I have learned so much from this city, this institution and most importantly, this football program. I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will cherish forever,” he wrote. “It was truly an honor to wear ‘Colorado’ across my chest.”

Noyer played at safety for the Buffaloes in 2019 before returning to quarterback last season.

