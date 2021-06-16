CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
AP Top 25 Podcast: Road to playoff expansion; What’s next?

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 11:26 AM

There is a plan in place to expand the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12.

It is a remarkable change for a sport that for decades seemed committed to using any other way possible to determine a national champion than a playoff.

How did college football get here?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Ivan Maisel, formerly of ESPN and about to become the lead writer of a new college football website called on3.com, joins the AP’s Ralph D. Russo.

They look back at the events that led to college football embracing a playoff structure and how it has gone so quickly from two teams to four to 12.

Plus what questions remain to be answered about this new plan, including how soon can it be implemented.

Maisel also talks about his new book, “I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye,” about his late son, Max.

