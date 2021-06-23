CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top 25 Podcast: Home or bowl? Tweaking CFP expansion plan

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 9:54 AM

Home games or bowl games?

The College Football Playoff expansion plan includes a few games played on campus, while also incorporating the major bowls. Why not play more games on home fields?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Rece Davis, host of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the proposed plan for a 12-team playoff. Davis would like to see a few tweaks to current proposal, like more games played on campus.

How will a bigger playoff impact scheduling? And when the non-Power Five schools get more access, does scheduling become a way to box them out?

Also, of Florida State, Michigan, Texas and USC, which potential power reaches its ceiling soonest?

