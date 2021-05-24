MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » College Football » Yost's name might be…

Yost’s name might be removed from Univ. of Michigan arena

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A committee proposed that the University of Michigan remove Fielding Yost’s name from the campus ice arena after a review of his work, including his refusal to let a Black football player play a Southern school in 1934.

Yost spent about 40 years in Ann Arbor as football coach or athletic director and sometimes both. His teams won 83% of their games, the best mark in school history.

But Yost refused to let Willis Ward play against Georgia Tech, a response to a demand by that school. The decision greatly angered teammate Gerald Ford, who would become vice president and president of the United States.

“While we acknowledge that Yost had both successes and failures in his career, our historical analysis suggests to us that the benching of Ward was not an aberration but rather epitomized a long series of actions that worked against the integration of sports on campus,” said the President’s Advisory Committee on University History.

The committee also noted that some students who protested were expelled, based partly on an investigation by private detectives who were hired by Yost.

The committee is seeking public comment through June 7 and then will make a final recommendation to President Mark Schlissel and the university’s governing board.

“This is hard and controversial work. But without this reckoning the path forward is obscured,” the committee said in an April 27 report.

Yost died in 1946.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up