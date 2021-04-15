CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Vanderbilt turning berm into premium end zone seating area

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 5:08 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is turning the berm in one end zone into new premium seating before the upcoming season.

The university announced Thursday the new seating option near the video board will feature 28 private boxes with four seats each and at least 80 individual premium seats. Vanderbilt announced recently a $300 million upgrade of football and basketball facilities with most of the work focusing on areas athletes use day to day.

“Renovating the north end zone space and adding a premium element for the upcoming season is one aspect of our larger commitment to improve our fan experience in Vanderbilt Stadium,” athletic director Candice Lee said.

The portion fans will see includes this new premium seating area. Construction is expected to start later this spring and be completed before the season opens Sept. 4 against East Tennessee State. Fans will be able to order food and beverages from their seats.

Donors to the National Commodore Club and current season ticket holders will get the first chance at the premium seating area. Any remaining seats would be made available to the general public this summer.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

