Orgeron leads McNeese State over Nicholls State 43-31

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 5:16 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cody Orgeron threw four touchdown passes to lead McNeese State to a 43-31 victory over Nicholls State on Saturday.

Orgeron completed 20 of 27 passes for 354 yards with two touchdown passes each to Joshua Matthews and Mason Pierce. Matthews finished with 147 yards receiving, and Pierce had 107. Trevor Begue added 94 yards receiving.

Deonta McMahon ran 11 times for 111 yards for McNeese State (3-3, 2-3 Southland Conference). McMahon broke loose on a 67-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation that capped the scoring with 10:21 remaining. Walker Wood had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Lindsey Scott Jr. was 26-of-53 passing for 289 yards, and he added 137 yards rushing on 28 carries to lead Nicholls State (4-2, 3-2). Scott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dai’Jean Dixon and one to Dontaze Costly. Julien Gums had 12 carries for 121 yards, including an 8-yard TD.

The Cowboys have won 10 of the last 12 games in the series.

