Montana wallops D-II C. Washington 59-3 in spring opener

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 7:24 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, Montana had a stretch of eight straight possessions ending in scores and the Grizzlies clobbered Division II Central Washington 59-3 on Saturday.

The game, played in a mix of snow flurries and sunshine for 4,000 fans, was the spring season opener for the Griz, who close the brief season Saturday against visiting Portland State.

Montana, playing its first game in 485 days, needed just three minutes to find the end zone when Nick Ostmo capped an eight-play opening drive with a plunge from the 1. The Griz scored at least twice in every quarter and held Central Washington to a second-quarter field goal.

Montana piled up 529 yards of offense to CWU’s 178 and went 7-for-9 in the red zone. The Grizzlies made two interceptions and forced a fumble.

Central Washington’s Jack Smith was 13-of-21 passing for 113 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

