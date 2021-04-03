CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Benn's 2 TD help…

Benn’s 2 TD help Southern run past Jackson State, 34-14

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Devin Benn had two rushing touchdowns and Southern ran for 294 yards in its 34-14 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Benn finished with 18 carries for 75 yards, LaDarius Skelton added 77 yards rushing and his 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Southern (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated when Benn scored on a 1-yard run with 10:01 left in the first quarter. Jackson State (3-2, 3-2) trailed the rest of the way.

The Jaguars dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for nearly 43 minutes.

JSU went 1-of-8 on third-down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth.

Jalon Jones was 17-of-29 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up