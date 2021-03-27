CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Monmouth opens its season,…

Monmouth opens its season, beats Charleston Southern 35-17

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw a pair of touchdown passes, Juwon Farri ran for 124 yards and three scores, and Monmouth opened its season with a 35-17 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Muskett was 18-of-26 passing and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. on the Hawks’ opening drive. Green finished with five catches for 166 yards. Farri carried the ball 32 times and scored from the 6, 26, and 2. Assanti Kearney capped the Hawks’ scoring with a 20-yard touchdown catch late in the third.

It was Monmouth’s (1-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) first game since Dec. 7, 2019 in a 66-21 loss against James Madison in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Jack Chambers threw interceptions on three straight drives in the third quarter for Charleston Southern (0-2, 0-2). Chambers was 31 of 48 for 341 yards passing with two touchdowns. Cayden Jordan had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up