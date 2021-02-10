CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Texas to pay Young…

Texas to pay Young $100,000 in new special assistant job

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will pay former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young $100,000 annually as a special assistant to the athletic director.

The College Football Hall of Famer was rehired by the program in December and returned to campus Jan. 4. Texas released his employment agreement Wednesday under a public records request.

The document said Young would report to athletic director Chris Del Conte but did not include any specific job duties. The job is subject to annual renewal.

Young returns to campus at a time the program is trying to build momentum behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Young led the Longhorns to the 2005 season national championship with a last-minute touchdown against USC. Sarkisian was an assistant on that Trojans team.

After his NFL career ended, Young filed for bankruptcy and he returned to Texas in a full-time, $100,000-a-year job as a career development officer in the school’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The job later became part-time and Young was eventually dismissed for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

Former Texas Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, former women’s basketball coach Jody Conradt and former athletic director DeLoss Dodds also are paid as special assistants in the department.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Speier says DoD needs to humanize its service members more to better military

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up