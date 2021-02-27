CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Football » Peevy leads Mercer over…

Peevy leads Mercer over The Citadel 42-28, snaps 4-game skid

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw three touchdown passes, and Mercer snapped a four-game losing streak with a 42-28 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Peevy threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Drake Starks on Mercer’s first play from scrimmage, and his 8-yard TD pass to Ethan Dirrim stretched the lead to 28-0 midway through the quarter. Peevy’s 33-yard pass to Ty James with 8:36 remaining gave Mercer a 35-20 lead.

Peevey was 10 of 17 for 208 yards for Mercer (1-4, 1-1 Southern Conference). Starks had three catches for 99 yards.

Jaylan Adams accounted for two touchdowns to lead The Citadel (0-5, 0-1). He threw for 75 yards and had 144 yards rushing. Cooper Wallace added 125 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Adams threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb, and Wallace broke loose for a 73-yard touchdown run as The Citadel scored on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Nkem Njoku scored on a 6-yard run and Adams from the 1 with 2:11 left to pull the Bulldogs to 35-28, but Matt Campbell recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran it 45 yards for a touchdown.

It was Mercer’s first win in five home games against The Citadel, which leads the series 6-11-1.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up