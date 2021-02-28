CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Jacksonville St. dominates Tennessee…

Jacksonville St. dominates Tennessee Tech in 27-10 win

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw for 125 yards and a touchdown and Uriah West ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and Jacksonville State beat Tennessee Tech 27-10 on Sunday.

Jacksonville State (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) kicked off the FCS spring season picking right up where it left off in the fall.

Following a 41-24 loss at FBS-member Florida State in October — a game in which the Gamecocks led 14-0 after the first quarter — Jacksonville State followed with wins against Mercer, North Alabama and Florida International.

Sunday, the 16th-ranked Gamecocks came out against Tennessee Tech (1-1, 1-1) and immediately controlled the line of scrimmage. They held the Golden Eagles to four yards in three plays on their opening drive to force a punt.

Jacksonville State then held the ball for a 14-play, 53-yard drive that ended when Josh Samuel ran it in from two yards out.

On Tennessee Tech’s next drive, Kolbi Fuqua forced and recovered a fumble after stuffing Bailey Fisher at the line for no gain. The Gamecocks then went on a 4-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by West for a 14-0 lead after the first and they were largely never challenged.

Willie Miller threw for 121 yards for Tennessee Tech and was intercepted three times.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up