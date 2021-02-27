CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Incarnate Word beats McNeese…

Incarnate Word beats McNeese State 48-20

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cameron Ward was 24 of 35 for 306 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to help Incarnate Word open its season with a 48-20 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Ce’Cori Tolds returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter, the third of his career. The Cardinals then scored all 17 points in the second quarter to pull away to a 31-3 lead at halftime.

It was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Kevin Brown ran 10 times for 117 yards and Jaelin Campbell caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word.

Cody Orgeron passed for 202 yards and ran for 72 yards and a score for the Cowboys (1-1), who are ranked 19th in the FCS Top 25.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up