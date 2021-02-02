CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Alabama hires Jay Graham to coach special teams, tight ends

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 6:37 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has hired Jay Graham as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Graham spent last season as Tennessee’s running backs coach, a position he has also held at Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida State. He spent five years at FSU from 2013-17, coaching running backs and coordinating special teams in four of those seasons.

“Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. “He has experience at numerous schools across the SEC footprint with a proven track record for his ability to teach the game and develop young men both on the field and in life.”

A former All-SEC running back for the Volunteers, Graham spent six seasons in the NFL with Baltimore, Seattle and Green Bay.

Saban also hired former Tennessee staffer Todd Watson as special assistant to the head coach.

Alabama won the national championship last month, beating Ohio State in the title game.

