CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » College Football » Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks new…

Ex-Cardinals coach Wilks new defensive coordinator at Mizzou

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Steve Wilks is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri.

Wilks, who was hired by Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday, took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. The stint was highlighted by a year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and time on the staffs of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers when those teams made the Super Bowl.

Wilks is taking over for Ryan Walters, who left the Tigers for the same job at Illinois.

Wilks most recently served as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. He also has ties to the current Missouri staff in Charlie Harbison, who coached the defensive backs for him in Arizona and has the same job with the Tigers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Democrats propose 2022 federal pay raise with new bill

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up