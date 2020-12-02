U.Md.-Michigan football game called off

The Terrapins and Wolverines will not face each other on the gridiron this Saturday as the University of Michigan is halting its in-person football activities amid rising cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes.
In a statement Wednesday, the University of Maryland said Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled, but the team is still scheduled to host Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 12.
A spokesman for the University of Michigan said the decision to cancel the game was made to protect their student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results,” said Michigan’s Athletics Director Warde Manuel.
