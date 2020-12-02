U.Md.-Michigan football game called off

The University of Maryland said Saturday's game will not be rescheduled, but the team is still scheduled to host Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Terrapins and Wolverines will not face each other on the gridiron this Saturday as the University of Michigan is halting its in-person football activities amid rising cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes.

In a statement Wednesday, the University of Maryland said Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled, but the team is still scheduled to host Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 12.

A spokesman for the University of Michigan said the decision to cancel the game was made to protect their student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results,” said Michigan’s Athletics Director Warde Manuel.

