CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Football » U.Md.-Michigan football game called off

U.Md.-Michigan football game called off

Zeke Hartner

December 2, 2020, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Terrapins and Wolverines will not face each other on the gridiron this Saturday as the University of Michigan is halting its in-person football activities amid rising cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes.

In a statement Wednesday, the University of Maryland said Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled, but the team is still scheduled to host Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 12.

A spokesman for the University of Michigan said the decision to cancel the game was made to protect their student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results,” said Michigan’s Athletics Director Warde Manuel.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up