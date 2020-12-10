Midshipmen to begin winter break after Army-Navy game

The Naval Academy’s midshipmen in Maryland will finish off their fall semester with the Army-Navy football game before heading off on winter break.

Provost Andrew Phillips said during a meeting Monday that the winter break will kick off Sunday. That’s a day after the game in New York.

The Capital Gazette reports it will be the first time that midshipmen who have not been traveling for sports will be able to leave Maryland.

Classes for the spring semester will start on Jan. 19.

Phillips says the academy will have virtual learning for the first week of classes.

Hybrid learning will resume on the second week.

