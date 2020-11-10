CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Home » College Football » Navy vs. Memphis game…

Navy vs. Memphis game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

George Wallace | @GWallaceWTOP

November 10, 2020, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Navy football home game Saturday against Memphis has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the U.S. Naval Academy, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.

The Midshipmen paused all football activities last Wednesday after positive tests and contact tracing forced a number of players to self-isolate.

The AAC also postponed last weekend’s Navy game with Tulsa.

“We are disappointed to have to postpone a second game, however, protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk.

“There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions,” Gladchuk said.

No makeup dates have been announced for Navy’s games against Tulsa or Memphis. The Midshipmen do not have any mutual open dates with Tulsa or Memphis through the rest of the season.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Navy making headway on longstanding maintenance backlog

What’s next for the State Department workforce under the Biden administration?

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up