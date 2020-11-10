Navy vs. Memphis game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The Midshipmen paused all football activities last Wednesday after positive tests and contact tracing forced a number of players to self-isolate.

The Navy football home game Saturday against Memphis has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the U.S. Naval Academy, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.

The AAC also postponed last weekend’s Navy game with Tulsa.

“We are disappointed to have to postpone a second game, however, protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk.

“There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions,” Gladchuk said.

No makeup dates have been announced for Navy’s games against Tulsa or Memphis. The Midshipmen do not have any mutual open dates with Tulsa or Memphis through the rest of the season.