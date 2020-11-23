HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
Maryland football returns to practice after two weeks off due to coronavirus

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

November 23, 2020, 2:08 PM

Terps football returns to practice as COVID-19 outbreak slows originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After nearly two weeks off, the University of Maryland football team returned to practice on Monday.

Maryland has not practiced since Nov. 10, after the program saw 23 players and seven additional staff members test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Mike Locksley also tested positive for the virus last week.

Locksley will be able to coach this upcoming Saturday, however, as his 10 days of isolation end on Friday.

“The last two weeks have been trying for everyone associated with our football program, but I am proud of the resiliency and positive outlook Coach Locksley and our team has had,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement.

“The team went through weight training this morning and will practice this afternoon. We are optimistic that we will be able to play this Saturday at Indiana. As we have done throughout, we will continue daily testing, monitor those results and base all decisions upon those results.”

Maryland’s past two scheduled contests, against Ohio State and Michigan State, were both canceled. The Terps (2-1) are set to face No. 12 Indiana (4-1) on Saturday in Bloomington.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

