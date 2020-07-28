NJAC suspends fall sports, including Salisbury football

The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced Tuesday fall sports and league championships are suspended for 2020, which ends football season for Salisbury University before it begins.

“The NJAC will pursue every avenue within the NCAA governance structure to explore the provision of a competitive season for the fall sport student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester and allow them to engage in practice and training opportunities during the fall 2020 semester,” the Division III conference said in a statement.

Salisbury head football coach Sherman Wood told WTOP: “All along I just wanted a decision. Now that we have a decision, [SU’s COVID Taskforce] can now put a safe and productive plan together for the safety and betterment of our students and staff.”

Wood said if all goes well, the team could still manage to put a patchwork season together.

“The NCAA will allow 114 days of combine practices and games during the fall and spring. My motto is ‘114 days to a Championship,'” he said.

Salisbury, an affiliate member of the NJAC in football only, won the conference championship following an undefeated 2019 regular season. The Sea Gulls have made 16 consecutive Division III postseason appearances.

