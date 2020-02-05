Howard hires Larry Scott as head football coach

Howard University has hired Larry Scott as its new head coach less than two months after Ron Prince stepped down after less than a season on the job.

Scott’s hiring was announced Wednesday, less than two months after Ron Prince stepped down after less than a season on the job. Prince resigned on Dec. 7, about a month after he was placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations about his conduct, including verbal abuse of players.

Scott had been tight ends coach at Florida under Dan Mullen the last two seasons.

“I’m really happy for Larry,” Mullen said. “He’d been in the mix for several jobs, didn’t get it, and had this opportunity, and he and I met on multiple occasions on it. … Obviously everybody wants to have the opportunity to be a head coach and run your own program and implement it your way.”

Scott began his coaching career at Paul R. Wharton High School in Florida. He landed his first college coaching job as an assistant at South Florida in 2006, where remained in multiple roles over seven seasons.

Scott then coached tight ends for two-plus seasons at Miami (FL). In 2015, he went 4-1 as the Hurricanes’ interim head coach after Al Golden was fired following a 58-0 home loss to Clemson.

Scott will be introduced in a news conference Thursday.

