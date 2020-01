Clemson knocks off No. 2 seed Ohio State 29-23 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Clemson defeats No. 2 seed Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal Saturday evening.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.