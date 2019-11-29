Presto’s college football picks: Hoos, Hokies clash

A Commonwealth clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech will have more weight than usual this year, as the teams are playing for more than just the fate of the streak.

The year 2019 has been one to remember in Charlottesville, with Virginia winning national championships in men’s college basketball as well as men’s lacrosse.

They’ve even had a chance to bask in the Nationals’ World Series run, as Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle played their college ball for the Cavaliers. How do you top that?

There’s only one answer — a win over Virginia Tech in football that would result in a Coastal Division crown.

The Cavaliers entered the year the lone Coastal team without an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and with the other six schools taking turns representing the division the previous six years, it almost made sense to pencil UVA in this year.

Thankfully, the softest Power Five Conference division with multiple schools in rebuild or revamp mode provided the Cavaliers with the perfect avenue to complete what would be a crazy seven-year run for the Coastal.

First, they have to get past their nemesis

If you haven’t heard, Virginia has not beaten Virginia Tech in football since the Hokies entered the ACC in 2004. That’s not just a small snapshot, but a tapestry of tragedy that ranges from routs (52-14 in 2005 and 52-10 in 2016) to heartbreak (17-14 in 2008 and last year’s 34-31 overtime loss).

That’s 15 straight years of woe instead of “Wahooha!”

At the University of Virginia, they eschew terms like “freshmen” and “seniors” for “first years” and “fourth years,” because in theory you’re always learning — or at least paying tuition.

Factoring a four-year stay on “the grounds” (never “campus”), no current fourth-year student has attended the university with anyone who’s gone to school with anyone who’s been a student with anyone who’s been in classes (I hope they don’t have a special name for “classes”) with a fellow student who was at Virginia the last time they beat Virginia Tech.

That is one long chain of anguish.

Since arriving in Charlottesville in 2016, head coach Bronco Mendenhall has turned around a program that posted eight losing seasons in 10 years to one that will make its third straight bowl.

He’s established stability at the quarterback position that was previously a revolving door and has the Cavaliers one step shy of a first-ever Coastal Division crown. More than just a step, a win Friday would represent a giant leap for the program and complete a year to remember.

Friday’s Game

No. 23 Virginia Tech (8-3, 5-2 ACC) at Virginia (8-3, 5-2), noon (ABC)

Despite Virginia Tech’s winning streak being almost old enough to drive, close games have been the rule recently with four of the last seven games decided by one possession (and two more decided by 10 points).

Two months ago this had all of the signs of being the year, but that was before the Hokies defense found its teeth and Hendon Hooker became the starting quarterback (the sophomore still has yet to throw an interception).

Since getting smacked by Duke 45-10, head coach Justin Fuente’s team has won six of seven, averaging 35 points per game. And they’ve gotten better in college football’s closing month, outscoring foes 109-17 the last three weeks.

You could say UVA peaked in the Hoos’ 48-14 October win over the Blue Devils; they’ve coughed up 114 points in the four games since and have trailed in the first half of each game. Yes, even against Liberty.

Despite an inconsistent running game that ranks 13th in the ACC and an offensive line that allows more than three sacks per game, Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins has responded down the stretch with heroics on a weekly basis.

Can he dial it up one more time?

Kippy & Buffy try to dial up some magic from the last time UVA beat the Hokies. This week they’ll be enjoying a bottle of 2003 Chateau Lynch Bages.

“Blending power, concentration, style and charm. Forest floor, cedar wood, fennel, smoke and cherry liqueur scents start off the concentration of flavor, supple, round tannins and a sweet, finish filled with ripe cherries and crème de cassis.”

Lynch Bages often needs 15-20 years in the top vintages to show its best.

Presto’s Pick: Kippy & Buffy have to be a little more patient, as the Cavaliers come up short 24-14

Saturday’s games

Maryland (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State (5-6, 3-5), 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Call this the ‘Disappointment Bowl’ — both teams were ranked in September before dropping three-point games in week three. The Spartans can still secure bowl eligibility with a win and are coming off a shutout of Rutgers.

They also have a senior quarterback in Brian Lewerke who they’ve been able to protect (a Big Ten-low 17 sacks allowed). The Terps rank 14th in the conference defending the pass and are second-worst at getting off the field on third down.

They’ve also been hamstrung on offense thanks to multiple injuries at quarterback (they played four in the Nebraska loss) and running back (Anthony McFarland was never right this fall). Head coach Mike Locksley referred to this season as “Year Zero,” and he’ll have meetings with players and coaches Sunday and Monday.

While that won’t prevent his team from putting forth maximum effort Saturday, their limitations will prevent the send-off they desire for their seniors.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins tumble, 38-14

No. 24 Navy (8-2, 6-1 AAC) at Houston (4-7, 2-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Midshipmen will know by kickoff if this game is for the AAC West. No. 18 Memphis meets No. 19 Cincinnati Friday afternoon and, if the Tigers tumble, there will be a window of opportunity open to the Mids for their first division title since 2016.

The Cougars won the inaugural AAC Championship Game in 2015 but that was two head coaches ago: Tom Herman bolted to Texas, and his successor Major Applewhite was fired after 2018’s 8-5 finish.

When Applewhite was hired, University President Renu Khator told faculty and staff at her annual holiday party, “The winning is defined at University of Houston as 10 and 2 … we’ll fire coaches at 8 and 4.”

That’s a tall order for a program that’s produced five nine-victory campaigns seasons since 1990, and even a taller order for first-year coach Dana Holgorsen, who posted one such season in his last seven years with West Virginia.

He’s been accused of tanking his first season on campus by having his best players redshirt. This is the kind of program Navy wants to share the field with?

Presto’s Pick: Mids make it happen, 44-20

Last Week: 5-4

Overall: 82-34

Editor’s Note: With legal sports gambling coming to D.C. this fall, we’re including two more picks this year: Chris Cichon’s “The Big Chee’s” will pick a Top 25 game each week, while Noah Frank’s “Frankie’s Flyer” will pick an underdog of at least 7 points to cover and possibly spring an outright upset.

The Big Chee’s: No. 24 Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Virginia

Last Week: Win (5-7 vs. spread)

Frankie’s Flyer: Oklahoma State (+13) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma | Texas Tech (+10) at Texas

Last Week: 0-1 vs. spread, 0-1 outright (9-5 vs. spread, 4-10 outright)

