Complete guide to every 2018-19 bowl game

Ready or not, bowl season begins Saturday. We've given an award -- and an anagram -- to each and every game, for your entertainment.

WASHINGTON — Bowl season is here once again. To get you fired up and help you keep track of each and every one of the 40 FBS postseason games, we’ve given an award to all of them. Whether it’s about the game itself, the teams involved, or some broader topic, hopefully you’ll find them entertaining.

Oh, we’ve also anagrammed each game. Note: Some anagrams include the sponsor name, some do not. All are absurd. Enjoy!

Saturday, Dec. 15 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State, Noon (ABC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Anagram: Baritone cowbell Award: Best Music. Count on the Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the Sounds of Dyn-o-mite to put on a show. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.