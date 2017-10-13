Presto’s Picks: Is Dukes’ destiny to become dynasty?

WASHINGTON — Don’t look now, but there’s a dynasty brewing down I-81.

James Madison is defending its FCS Championship by posting complete effort after complete effort. The Dukes lead the CAA in rushing and are second in passing efficiency, while JMU’s overall defense is tops in the conference and 30+ yards per game better than anyone at stopping the pass. They even lead the league in punting.

Coach Mike Houston’s name will certainly come up anytime there’s an open seat on the coaching carousel, especially in ACC country where there’s always a hot seat or two. The 2018 table is already set, with not one, but two underclassmen in position to rush for 1,000 yards this fall…and that punter who leads the CAA (Harry O’Kelly) is just a freshman.

But the past (and the 2016 FCS title) as well as the future take a back seat this weekend. The majority of the 2017 campaign lies ahead, and while a 5-0 start that includes a win at East Carolina is nice, the Dukes know that CAA play is what determines an FCS playoff berth and seed. Over the next five weeks, they’ll face three conference foes currently ranked in the top 15…starting Saturday with #11 Villanova.

ESPN is even holding Gameday in Harrisonburg ( as they did two years ago )…and it’s not just to keep Lee Corso away from the fried twinkies offered at the Texas State Fair during Oklahoma-Texas. The Dukes face their first major roadblock to repeating, as the Wildcats are coming off a shutout of Maine and are second-best in FCS at stopping the run. We’re talking allowing just 50 yards per game on 1.76 yards per carry. Roadblock, indeed.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs Northwestern (2-3, 0-2), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

It’s always good to have a Plan B…and sometimes a decent Plan C can salvage things, heaven forbid if you have to go to Plan D. That’s what we could see Saturday, as Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager was “shaken up” last Saturday at Ohio State. While head coach D.J. Durkin would not say if his third-string QB was in the concussion protocol, he was confident in Caleb Henderson — as in the transfer from North Carolina who’s been injured for much of the last six months. The case could be made that Henderson was the original “Plan A” before getting hurt. The Wildcats haven’t had to vary from their Plan A at quarterback, with junior Clayton Thorson making 31 starts over the last two-plus years. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have a great supporting cast as Northwestern ranks last in rushing and allows the most sacks in the Big Ten.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins triumph, 29-21

Virginia (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina (1-5, 0-3), 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Hold on…it’s mid-October and the Cavaliers have a better record than the Tar Heels? UVa hasn’t finished higher in the Coastal Division standings than UNC since 2011…which is also the last time they beat the kids from Chapel Hill. But 2017 has Bronco Mendenhall’s team executing on third down (second-best in the ACC at a 49.4 percent conversion rate) while Larry Fedora’s bunch ranks last in the league at moving the chains (28.8%). Remember how UVa couldn’t stop anybody last year? This fall, that’s UNC’s honor as they allow a league-worst 33 points and 466 yards per game. If you listen to old school alumni in Charlottesville, they’ll tell you that North Carolina — not those upstarts at Virginia Tech — is their real rival. If you listen to Kippy & Buffy, they’ll tell you that they’ll share a bottle of Ponzi Pinot Noir (“carries aromas of tobacco, dark red fruits and fresh berries. The rich cherry flavor is complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry”) with their UNC pals Meredith & Peyton (both wear navy blue turtlenecks and Carolina blue sweaters). Break out the Gruyère.

Presto’s Pick: Cavaliers come through, 34-20

#24 Navy (5-0, 3-0 AAC) at Memphis (4-1, 1-1), 3:45 p.m. (ESPNU)

Somehow the Midshipmen are unbeaten despite a defense that has been rather accommodating and an offense that has either misfired (13th in red zone offense) or shot itself in the foot (four lost fumbles is second most in the league). They’ll need to score touchdowns instead of field goals if they want to keep pace with the high-octane Tiger offense. Quarterback Riley Ferguson has posted three 300-yard passing games this fall and burned the Mids for 333 yards last fall. That game saw Will Worth roast Memphis with his arm and legs…and Zach Abey just isn’t the passer who can keep the Tigers’ D honest.

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen come up short, 38-33

Howard defeats Delaware State, Georgetown loses at Lehigh, Richmond tops Towson, William & Mary loses to Delaware, and James Madison stays unbeaten with a victory over Villanova.

Last Week: 7-1

Overall: 35-11