Georgia State hires former Salt Lake Community College women’s basketball coach Marcilina Grayer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State named Marcilina Grayer as its women’s basketball coach on Friday. Grayer, the former coach at…

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State named Marcilina Grayer as its women’s basketball coach on Friday.

Grayer, the former coach at Salt Lake Community College, replaces Gene Hill, who resigned on March 12 after posting a 102-135 record in eight seasons.

Georgia State finished 10-21 overall and 5-13 in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said Grayer’s success in overcoming roster turnover at the junior college level will be valuable.

“She is an accomplished leader who brings new energy to our women’s basketball program,” Cobb said. “We like her style of play, and her familiarity of building successful teams through roster transition will undoubtedly help her in this transfer era of basketball.”

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