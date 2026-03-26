Youngstown State and Marshall meet in NIT

Marshall Thundering Herd (24-9, 13-6 Sun Belt) at Youngstown State Penguins (25-9, 17-6 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Marshall Thundering Herd (24-9, 13-6 Sun Belt) at Youngstown State Penguins (25-9, 17-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Marshall in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Penguins have gone 17-6 against Horizon opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Youngstown State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 13-6 in Sun Belt play. Marshall scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Youngstown State scores 67.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 63.5 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 19.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 steals for the Thundering Herd. Peyton Ilderton is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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