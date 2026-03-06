Yenes, New Mexico State Aggies square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats

New Mexico State Aggies (9-20, 5-12 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-11, 10-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-20, 5-12 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-11, 10-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fanta Kone and Sam Houston host Lucia Yenes and New Mexico State in CUSA action Saturday.

The Bearkats are 11-4 in home games. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA with 13.4 assists per game led by Kone averaging 4.8.

The Aggies are 5-12 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is 3-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sam Houston’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico State won 65-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Yenes led New Mexico State with 17 points, and Deborah Ogayemi led Sam Houston with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Corcoran is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 7.5 points. Kone is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Yenes is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

