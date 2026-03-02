Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon after Rumpf’s 27-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-17, 11-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-19, 6-13 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-17, 11-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (9-19, 6-13 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon after Jane Rumpf scored 27 points in Wyoming’s 70-51 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowgirls have gone 7-6 in home games. Wyoming is 7-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Antelopes are 11-8 in MWC play. Grand Canyon ranks third in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rapuluchi Ayodele averaging 2.2.

Wyoming scores 55.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 65.2 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 64.9 points per game, 3.1 more than the 61.8 Wyoming allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. Grand Canyon won the last meeting 57-47 on Jan. 31. Julianna LaMendola scored 19 points to help lead the Antelopes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cowgirls. Rumpf is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LaMendola averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Chloe Mann is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

