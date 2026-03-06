Wyoming Cowgirls square off against the Air Force Falcons in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (13-17, 7-13 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (10-19, 7-13 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (13-17, 7-13 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (10-19, 7-13 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Air Force in the MWC Tournament.

The Cowgirls’ record in MWC games is 7-13, and their record is 3-6 against non-conference opponents. Wyoming is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 7-13 against MWC teams. Air Force is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Wyoming is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wyoming allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Air Force won the last meeting 69-61 on Feb. 25. Emily Adams scored 18 to help lead Air Force to the victory, and Malene Pedersen scored 17 points for Wyoming.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedersen is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jayda McNabb is averaging 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.