Wisconsin takes on Washington in Big Ten Tournament

Washington Huskies (16-16, 8-13 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) Chicago; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Huskies (16-16, 8-13 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Washington.

The Badgers are 14-6 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Wisconsin ranks 49th in college basketball averaging 11.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.3% from deep. John Blackwell leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 8-13 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Wisconsin averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 77.0 points per game, 1.4 more than the 75.6 Wisconsin allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Wisconsin won the last meeting 90-73 on Feb. 28. Braeden Carrington scored 32 to help lead Wisconsin to the victory, and Hannes Steinbach scored 22 points for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Badgers. Carrington is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoom Diallo is averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Huskies. Steinbach is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.