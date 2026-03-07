Winthrop Eagles and Presbyterian Blue Hose square off in Big South Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (15-17, 8-9 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 14-3 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (15-17, 8-9 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (22-10, 14-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Presbyterian play in the Big South Tournament.

The Eagles are 14-3 against Big South opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Winthrop averages 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 8-9 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Winthrop averages 84.2 points, 12.0 more per game than the 72.2 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 74-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Kody Clouet led the Eagles with 19 points, and Jonah Pierce led the Blue Hose with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Duncomb is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Clouet is averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carl Parrish is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 14.7 points. Pierce is averaging 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

