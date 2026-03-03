Williamson scores 28, Towson takes down Stony Brook 69-57

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Williamson had 28 points in Towson’s 69-57 victory over Stony Brook on Tuesday. Williamson…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Williamson had 28 points in Towson’s 69-57 victory over Stony Brook on Tuesday.

Williamson added five rebounds for the Tigers (17-14, 9-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Jaquan Womack scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Jack Doumbia shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, grabbing eight rebounds.

Erik Pratt finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Seawolves (17-14, 9-9). Stony Brook also got 15 points from Rob Brown III, and Andrej Shoshkikj had 11 points and four steals.

Womack scored 10 points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 36-27. Williamson’s 25-point second half helped Towson finish off the 12-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

