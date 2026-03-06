Williamson scores 16 in Kent State’s 86-78 victory against Western Michigan

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jahari Williamson’s 16 points helped Kent State defeat Western Michigan 86-78 on Friday night. Williamson shot…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jahari Williamson’s 16 points helped Kent State defeat Western Michigan 86-78 on Friday night.

Williamson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (23-8, 14-4 Mid-American Conference). Quinn Woidke scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Brewer led the way for the Broncos (10-21, 4-14) with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Western Michigan also got 17 points from Trey Lewis. Jalen Griffith also had 14 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

