William & Mary plays conference rival Elon

Elon Phoenix (14-14, 9-7 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (14-13, 7-9 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaNae’ Corbett and Elon visit Cassidy Geddes and William & Mary in CAA action Thursday.

The Tribe have gone 4-8 in home games. William & Mary ranks second in the CAA with 13.7 assists per game led by Alexa Mikeska averaging 3.4.

The Phoenix are 9-7 in conference games. Elon has a 7-11 record against opponents over .500.

William & Mary averages 60.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 62.3 Elon allows. Elon averages 65.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 60.9 William & Mary gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Elon won the last meeting 75-52 on Feb. 8. Tamia Watkins scored 16 points to help lead the Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geddes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Natalie Fox is averaging 9.7 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Corbett is averaging 11.7 points for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

