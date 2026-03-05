Wiggins, Jones lead Florida State attack in fending off Pitt down the stretch in 75-74 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 18 points with the help of 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and Lajae Jones…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 18 points with the help of 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and Lajae Jones scored 18 points, and Florida State withstood Pittsburgh’s rally to beat the Panthers 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Robert McCray V scored 14 points for Florida State (16-14, 9-8 ACC) which shot 48% (28 of 58).

Barry Dunning Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, reserve Nojus Indrusaitis scored 17 points, Cameron Cohren 14 and Damarco Minor scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Pitt (11-19, 4-13).

After building a 46-30 lead at halftime and maintaining most of it through the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, Pitt went on a 10-0 run and reduced its deficit to 60-51 with 11:06 remaining.

The Panthers continued to chip away and Minor made a 3-pointer to get Pitt within 73-71 with 11 seconds left. After fouling McCray with five seconds left, he made both foul shots to put the game out of reach.

Minor made a 3 at the buzzer for the game’s final margin.

The surging Noles have won five of their last six and are 8-2 in their last 10. Pitt has dropped seven of its last nine.

Florida State: Ends ACC play hosting SMU on Saturday.

Pitt: Concludes the regular season at Syracuse on Saturday.

