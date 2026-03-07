Wiggins’ career-high 31 powers Florida State over SMU, 91-78

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins tallied a career-high 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Robert McCray V added 17…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins tallied a career-high 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Robert McCray V added 17 points, and Florida State cruised by SMU, 91-78 on Saturday.

Wiggins shot 10 of 14 from the floor and 6 for 8 from deep for the Seminoles (17-14, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who close out the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

FSU closed out the first half on a 16-6 run that sent them into halftime with a 45-27 lead. Wiggins scored 16 points in the first half. The ‘Noles led by double figures for the entire second half to cruise to the victory.

Lajae Jones scored 12 points and Kobe MaGee had 10. The Seminoles shot 52% from the floor and 47% from deep, and held SMU to 42% and 39% marks, respectively.

For the Mustangs (19-12, 8-10), Boopie Miller scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting (7 for 11 from deep), and Samet Yigitoglu added 15 (6-of-8 shooting) and grabbed nine rebounds before fouling out. Corey Washington scored 12 points before fouling out.

SMU: No. 11 seed in the ACC Tournament, will play 14th-seeded Syracuse in the first round on Tuesday.

Florida State: No. 8 seed and first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, will play 9th-seeded Cal in the second round on Wednesday.

