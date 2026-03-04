Wickstrom and UC Riverside host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-10, 12-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-19, 8-11 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-10, 12-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-19, 8-11 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Hawaii after Hannah Wickstrom scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 70-61 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders have gone 5-8 in home games. UC Riverside has a 4-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Rainbow Wahine are 12-6 in Big West play. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Imani Perez averaging 5.9.

UC Riverside scores 63.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 57.3 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 62.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 64.6 UC Riverside allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UC Riverside won the last meeting 65-58 on Jan. 2. Wickstrom scored 36 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wickstrom averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Bailey Flavell is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Rainbow Wahine. Saniyah Neverson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 61.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.